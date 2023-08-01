SRP

Salt River Project (SRP) delivered a multi-day record peak electricity demand surpassing previous records for most power served to customers in summer.

On July 18, between 4 and 5 p.m., SRP delivered its highest system peak demand of 8,163 megawatts (MW). The two following days, July 19 and 20, both reached peaks over 8,000 MW. As a reference, one megawatt is enough energy to power about 225 average homes.