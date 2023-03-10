SRP

Because of the productive storms experienced this winter and the subsequent runoff, the SRP reservoirs on the Verde River are nearing full capacity. Late last week SRP began a low-level release of water from Bartlett Dam on the Verde River to create additional storage capacity and provide maximum flexibility for the upcoming and continued snowmelt and runoff season.

While the releases are expected to be maintained at a low level, the water will eventually be visible flowing through the normally dry Salt River in the next week and result in the closure of McKellips Road in the East Valley. McKellips crosses the river between bridged crossings at SR 87 (Country Club Drive) and Alma School Road.