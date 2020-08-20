The Salt wildfire burning in the Tonto National Forest has caused a large, eastern Arizona transmission line to go out of service. This line brings energy to many Valley-based SRP customers.
The balance of SRP's system is currently operating normally, however, the loss of this transmission line could result in SRP not having sufficient power to meet high customer demand during record-hot temperatures. SRP is attempting to secure additional energy capacity to replace the impacted transmission line, however high demand for energy across the western U.S. has resulted in limited available supplies.
At this time, it is unknown when SRP will be able to reenergize the impacted transmission line without additional service outages due to smoke and the unpredictability of the wildfire, as well as limited available resources to fight the fire.
To avoid potential rotating outages, SRP is asking its customers to reduce their energy use today from 3 to 9 p.m. Rotating outages happen when energy capacity does not meet customer energy demand.
During a rotating outage, certain circuits within SRP service territory are selected for interruption. These circuits are opened for a brief period of time, then restored into service as another section of circuits are selected for interruption. The entire process is automated, though critical Valley facilities such as hospitals and airports, are not subject to power outages.
The interruption is intended to affect customers for 20 to 30 minutes. However, due to equipment and operating limitations, it is possible that some customers could experience an interruption lasting longer than 20 to 30 minutes.
To reduce energy demand, SRP is asking its customers to reduce their electric use wherever possible. Customers can help alleviate the current problem by doing the following:
*Turn up air conditioning thermostats to warmer temperatures.
*Close window shades, blinds, or drapes to block the sunlight during the hottest part of the day.
*Use microwaves or outdoor grills for cooking instead of ovens or stoves.
*Delay using appliances and equipment, such as pool pumps, washers, dryers, and dishwashers until the evening.
The Salt Fire is burning in the Salt River Mountains east of Roosevelt Lake near the intersection of route 188 and route 288. Lighting ignited the fire on Monday, Aug. 17.