Drivers who travel State Route 87 should plan for daytime and overnight delays and allow extra travel time as of Monday, Dec. 2, while Arizona Department of Transportation crews complete crack fill work, weather permitting.
The preservation work, which protects against erosion and extends the life of the pavement, is scheduled to occur along nearly 30 miles of SR 87 in Maricopa County and on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community and Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation.
Work is scheduled on sections of the highway between Big Rincon Tank (milepost 216) and the Central Arizona Project Canal (milepost 187). ADOT advises drivers to use caution around construction personnel and equipment while the following restrictions are in place:
*Southbound SR 87 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating closures) between National Forest Road 11 and Big Rincon Tank Mondays through Fridays from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning on Monday, Dec. 2, through Friday, Dec. 13. Weekend work is not scheduled.
*Southbound SR 87 will be narrowed to one lane (alternating closures) between National Forest Road 402 and National Forest Road 403 daily from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., beginning on Monday, Dec. 16, and ending on Friday, Dec. 20.
*SR 87 will be narrowed to one lane in both directions (alternating closures) between the Central Arizona Project canal and Burntwater Road nightly from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., beginning Sunday, Jan. 5 through Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
ADOT is completing pavement preservation work on several highways throughout Maricopa County this fall and winter, and in spring 2020.