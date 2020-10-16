Good news for travelers, the Arizona Department of Transportation has completed the replacement of guardrail along more than 11 miles of SR 87 northbound after it was damaged in the Bush Fire this summer.
With the new guardrail in place, lane restrictions along northbound SR 87 toward Payson have been removed. Crews had been gradually reducing the lane restriction as sections of guardrail were replaced.
ADOT secured federal emergency relief funds to cover the $2 million cost of repaired guardrail and the right-of-way fence.
Although the guardrail replacement along SR 87 is completed, crews will continue to replace damaged guardrail along SR 188, between SR 87 and Roosevelt Lake, and right-of-way fencing along both highways.
The guardrail replacement along SR 188 is approximately halfway done. The shoulder of southbound SR 188 is blocked off in the areas of damage until guardrail can be replaced along the two-lane highway. Please drive with care in those areas.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, the free app available at azdot.gov/ADOTAlerts will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.