The Town Council has approved a $129,500 cooperative purchase agreement with General Acrylics for the installation, repair and maintenance of sport courts at parks in Fountain Hills.
At the March 2 council meeting, Community Services Director Rachael Goodwin outlined the proposal. She noted that the town currently has three full-court basketball courts and six tennis courts between Golden Eagle and Four Peaks parks. All of these courts have the same surfacing and require regular maintenance and occasional repairs, which this contract would include.
General Acrylics was the contractor for the reconstruction of tennis courts at Four Peaks and Golden Eagle parks in 2016, as well as a basketball court recently installed at Four Peaks.
“Staff has been very pleased with General Acrylics’ quality of work to date and believes that the company will continue to meet the same expectations on quality, cost and project schedule,” Goodwin said in her staff report.
The new contract would additionally cover the installation of three public access pickleball courts at Four Peaks Park. The town’s capital improvement budget for the remainder of the 2021 fiscal year includes the funding for construction and fencing of the three new pickleball courts.
Goodwin said pickleball has become immensely popular nationwide, as well as here in Fountain Hills.
“We do not have any public access courts here in town,” Goodwin told the council. She said this is somewhat confusing because there are courts near Golden Eagle Park, adjacent to Fountain Hills High School. She said these are not under the jurisdiction of the town.
“(The courts) are programmed by the Fountain Hills Pickleball Club, and it is my understanding membership is required for use,” Goodwin said.
She added there is time for public use on Sundays and the courts are “swamped” at that time.
The proposed pickleball courts would be built at the location of the old playground equipment outside the old Four Peaks Elementary School, now BizHub. It is also adjacent to the Boys & Girls Club.
Additional work at Four Peaks in the current fiscal year includes the installation of a 60’x100’ shade structure over the playground equipment. This was previously approved by the council and is on order.
Next fiscal year, staff plans to install lighting for the pickleball courts, install game tables to include ping pong and cornhole, replace existing shade canopies, add picnic tables and provide granite and landscape improvements.
When asked, Goodwin explained the proposal for the game elements. She said there is ping pong and cornhole equipment that is heavy duty and able to withstand weather elements. However, people do need to bring their own equipment to play.
Additional improvements ongoing at Four Peaks Park include completion of a perimeter walkway and access to the park from Calaveras Avenue with ADA-required improvements.