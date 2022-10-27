Halloween (4).JPG

The Town of Fountain Hills will host the Spooky Blast Halloween event at Four Peaks Park this Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.

This fun-filled family event will be loaded with things to do for all ages. Over 20 booths will be set up with games and trick or treating. Inflatable slides, obstacle courses and challenges will be a few added features. A DJ and dance floor will keep the part going. A costume contest and Halloween-themed movie, “Hotel Transylvania,” will provide fun for all ages. Visit fountainhillsaz.gov/spookyblast from more information.