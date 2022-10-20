The Town of Fountain Hills will host the Spooky Blast Halloween event at Four Peaks Park on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m.
This fun-filled family event will be loaded with things to do for all ages. Over 20 booths will be set up with games and trick or treating. Inflatable slides, obstacle courses and challenges will be a few added features. A DJ and dance floor will keep the part going. A costume contest and Halloween-themed movie, “Hotel Transylvania,” will provide fun for all ages. Visit fountainhillsaz.gov/spookyblast from more information.
Trick or Treat on the ballfields from 5 to 8 p.m.
Merchants will be providing games, treats, bouncers and more.
Inflatables, also from 5 to 8 p.m., will include two slides, two obstacle courses, and the Leaps and Bounds challenge.
A Thriller Flash Mob Dance is at 5:30 p.m. Real World Dance will be leading a group Thriller Dance. Be a part of the fun and meet on the dance floor.
The costume contest is at 5:45 p.m. with costume-dressed pets and humans to parade across the stage located in the center of the event site. Pre-registration is free but required. Register at fountainhillsaz.gov/REC.
Three prizes will be awarded in each category: First will receive a $50 gift card and Halloween goodies, second will receive a $25 gift card and Halloween goodies, and third will receive a Fountain Hills swag bag and Halloween goodies. The categories include youth 17 and younger; adults 18+; pet and human-youth and adults; and family for all ages
Food trucks will be on site from 5 to 8 p.m. including Pizza Arno, Batchelor’s Pad, Kettle Corn, Kicks Frozen Yogurt and Fountain Hills Noon Kiwanis
The Movie in the Park will be showing from 6:15 to 8 p.m. on the north field.
Town of Fountain Hills Community Services organizers said they appreciate the support of the sponsors for this event, including Presenting Sponsor Optum and Platinum Sponsors Arizona Propane and Roof King.