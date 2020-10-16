The Town of Fountain Hills Community Services/Recreation Department is hosting Fountain Hills Spooky Blast free for the whole family.
Community Services is partnering with the Boys & Girls Club to host a free family-friendly Halloween event on Friday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 7 p.m.
Dress up in costumes and come join the Halloween fun. There will be a photo booth, haunted house, and a “Toy Story of Terror” showing in the Grand Ballroom.
Crafts and games hosted by community partners will also be held in Centennial Circle.
This is a socially distant event and following are the measures being taken to assure all who attend are safe:
*Pre-register each individual for a time slot at the beginning of each hour. (Registration is free but limited).
*Masks must be worn when in the Community Center. (Halloween masks do not count).
*Social distancing guidelines must be followed.
*Only 50 people are allowed in the Community Center at any time.
*Activities will be repeating every hour to allow maximum safe attendance.
According to a press release, the Town of Fountain Hills wants everyone to enjoy Halloween with this event, but also understands if residents feel it is too soon to take part in such events. They hope to see everyone out at future events when a comfort level returns.
Event details are subject to change. Register online at fh.az.gov/recreation.