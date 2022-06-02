The Town of Fountain Hills held a ribbon cutting for the grand reopening of the Rotary Centennial Splash Pad in Fountain Park on Thursday, May 26.
Kids stood by and eagerly awaited comments from officials and dignitaries until Mayor Ginny Dickey officially pushed the button to turn on the water.
The $860,000 capital improvement project for the pad saw the Community Services Department working with Play Space Designs, Flexground for the new padded surface and Shasta Pools.
Town Manager Grady Miller acknowledged the original donation of the Splash Pad by the Rotary Clubs in Fountain Hills 15 years ago and club members were on hand for the opening of the renovated facility.
Splash Pad hours are daily, 9 a.m. to sunset, through September.