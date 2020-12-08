Councilman David Spelich has been named to serve as Vice Mayor for the Town of Fountain Hills through the next year.
The town rotates the office of Vice Mayor among the council members. Spelich was elected to the council in 2018.
Spelich is a native of Illinois and a retired Chicago Police detective. He currently serves as chief investigator for the Arizona Department of Education.
A resident of Fountain Hills since 2009, Spelich is a member of the Sons of the American Legion, Fountain Hills Republican Club and Republican Precinct Committeeman in LD23. He was appointed to the Governor’s Advisory Council on Aging.