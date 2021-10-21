The Cactus Clash Speech and Debate Tournament is set to take place in Fountain Hills Nov. 4-6, and organizers are on the lookout for community judges.
The event will be hosted out of First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills, 10215 N. Saguaro Blvd. Judges can register at cactusclash2021.homeschooldebate.net/judges. Organizers said pretty much anyone can serve as a judge.
“We need you. Invest a small amount of time in the next generation,” reads an announcement calling for volunteer judges. “We cordially invite you to serve as a community judge at our Christian homeschool tournament sponsored by Mars Hill Speech and Debate Club.”
Interested judges do not need to be experts in speech or debate to take part in the event.
“Our students are learning to communicate to ‘the thinking man or woman on the street,’” continues the announcement. “To judge, you just need to be at least 18 years old, a high school graduate and in good physical and mental health.”
Participants can sign up for as many speech or debate rounds as they’d like, each one lasting about three hours. This timeframe includes check-in, training, judging and writing a ballot. A brief orientation will prepare all judges for their tasks.
The Cactus Clash event begins Thursday, Nov. 4, and features competitions running from 4:30 to 8 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 5, is broken into four rounds, with sessions running from 7:45 to 10:45 a.m., 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., 12:30 to 4 p.m. and 4:15 to 7:15 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, features events broken into sessions ranging from 7 to 10 a.m., 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., 11:15 a.m. to 1:45 p.m., 12:15 to 3:15 p.m. and 2:15 to 4:15 p.m. More details on the exact schedule are listed at the website referenced earlier.
For those concerned about COVID-19, additional safety measures are being implemented for the event including discouraging personal contact and providing sanitizer and disinfectant wipes. Competitors and judges will not be required to wear face coverings due to the nature of the event, but judges may feel free to do so.
For questions or additional information, contact Lan Quan at lanquan63@gmail.com or call 480-748-5273.