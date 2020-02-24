After an 18-year hiatus, some Valley nurses are planning a preemie reunion picnic.
Fountain Hills resident Tracy Stephens, a nurse with Valleywise Health (formerly Maricopa County Medical Center), is working with fellow nurses in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU), to organize the picnic.
The event was created to celebrate the strength and determination of NICU graduates and their families. Stephens is collecting donations, including unwrapped toys, diapers, clothes and money, for the event.
Stephens said the March 28 picnic will include a disc jockey, face painting, superheroes and a bounce house. A planting station with pots, soil and seeds will be set up.
The event will be held at the SRP PERA Club in Tempe. The theme is “Not All Superheroes Wear Capes.”
Children will be given their own capes to wear at the event.
“These children are special,” Stephens said. “They have endured a lot in their lives. We want them to feel extra special.”
The picnic, which is by invitation only, is open to children who spent 30 days or more in the NICU at Valleywise.
“It’s amazing what these kids have been through and how they are doing now,” Stephens said.
She said how long a child remains in the NICU will affect their development.
“Every child is different, and every one is affected in different ways. But we are so happy to be here for the babies and are grateful to our supporters.”
Local support comes from Fountain Hills Fire Station #2, MCSO, Sami Fine Jewelry, Nature’s Finest Health Market, Kristi’s Hair Studio, Anh’s European Nails and Spa, Starbucks, Pizza Hut and Papa Murphy’s. The two pizza places are providing food for the event.
Local churches are loaning game booths for the picnic.
Stephens said she has worked with residents who have had children in the NICU at Valleywise.
“Patti F., who works at Nature’s Finest Health Foods, has a grandson born 12 weeks premature at Valleywise,” Stephens said.
Patti said Patrick now is 15, “a wonderful, healthy teenage high schooler, who is a robotics enthusiast and hockey goalie. Our family will be forever grateful for the excellent care he received in the NICU at Valleywise.”
For more information about the program at Valleywise or the picnic, contact Stephens at tracy.stephens@valleywisehealth.org.