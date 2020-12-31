When the Town Council holds its first session of the new year on Tuesday, Jan. 5, COVID-19 will be on its mind.
The council sessions will remain closed to the general public, however, there will be options for public participation via Zoom and submitting comment cards electronically.
An item of business on the agenda for the upcoming session will be a discussion with policy direction to Mayor Ginny Dickey regarding possible prohibition of special events in Fountain Hills due to the surge of COVID-19 cases within Maricopa County.
Upcoming scheduled events in February include Concours in the Hills and the Fountain Festival of Arts and Crafts.
Also on the agenda are a number of routine business items including a public hearing and consideration of the Planned Shopping Plaza Overlay zoning district for the downtown area bounded by Saguaro and Palisades boulevards, Avenue of the Fountains and La Montana Drive.
There are proposed new regulations related to vacation rentals. Also, the purchase of turf maintenance equipment will be discussed.
The council will revisit the pilot project for painting of the bollard lights in Fountain Park to reduce glare.
Mayor Dickey will issue a proclamation to declare January as Speak Up, Stand Up, Save a Life Month.
Staff will also make a presentation and provide feedback regarding the drafting of the proposed Active Transportation Plan.
The council meets at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. Due to the coronavirus, public participation will be by virtual and electronic means only.
To comment in writing, interested parties can visit fh.az.gov/publiccomment and submit a comment card before 3 p.m. the day of the meeting. All comments will be shared by the council.
The council will be piloting a Zoom option for speakers with this session. Those who submit a comment card may make their statement via a Zoom connection to the session. Information on the Zoom connection will be posted with the agenda on the town website later this week at fh.az.gov.