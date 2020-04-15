For those interested in casting a ballot for the Town of Fountain Hills special election on Tuesday, May 19, the deadline for registration is next Monday, April 20. To register or check registration status, go to recorder.maricopa.gov/elections.
This is an all-mail ballot election with the ballots to be sent out Wednesday, April 22. Town Clerk Liz Burke has told the council that the information pamphlet and the sample ballot should be in the mail this week. That information is also posted on the town website, fh.az.gov.
Ballots will go out to all registered voters in Fountain Hills; however, Burke said the ballots will not be forwarded to a different address. Any registered voter who knows they will not be in town for the election needs to notify the county in advance if there is a different address they want the ballot sent to.
The special election has two referendum measures related to a proposed 400-unit apartment complex near the intersection of Shea and Palisades boulevards. Town Council approval of a rezoning application and a Planned Area Development (PAD) proposal for the project is being referred to voters by petition of those opposed to the project.
Proposition 427 is a referendum ordered by petition of the people, of Ordinance 19-03 amending the Fountain Hills Official Zoning District Map for approximately 59.79 acres generally located at the northeast corner of Palisades Boulevard and Shea Boulevard from L-3 P.U.D. and OSR to Daybreak PAD.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of approving Ordinance 19-03, thereby amending the Fountain Hills Official Zoning District Map for approximately 59.79 acres generally located at the northeast corner of Palisades Blvd. and Shea Blvd. from L-3 P.U.D. and OSR to Daybreak PAD.
A “no” vote shall have the effect of not approving Ordinance 19-03, thereby maintaining the zoning of said property at L-3 P.U.D. and OSR.
Proposition 428 appears on the ballot as a referendum ordered by petition of the people, of Resolution 2019-39 amending the Fountain Hills General Plan 2010 Land Use Plan Map from Lodging to Multi-Family/Medium for property located on the east side of North Palisades Blvd., north of Shea Blvd.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of approving Resolution 2019-39, thereby amending the Fountain Hills General Plan 2010 Land Use Plan Map from Lodging to Multi-Family/Medium for property located on the east side of North Palisades Blvd., north of Shea Blvd.
A “no” vote shall have the effect of not approving Resolution 2019-39, thereby maintaining the land use designation as Lodging.
A third question on the ballot proposes to change Town Code to change the term of office for mayor from two years to four years.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of approving Ordinance 19-19, thereby amending Section 2-1-1, Elected Officers, of the Town Code changing the term of the office of mayor from two years to four years.
A “no” vote shall have the effect of not approving Ordinance 19-19, thereby maintaining the two-year term.