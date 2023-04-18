Fountain Hills Cares will have an informative discussion with experts on how social media platforms affect youth and how parents can stay in touch with their children this Thursday, April 20, at 6:30 p.m. in the Fountain Hills Community Center.
Fountain Hills Cares is a free event that addresses issues in the community. Past programs included topics on homelessness, dementia, veterans' benefits, and suicide prevention.
The presenters are Katey McPherson, a national public speaker on youth mental health, digital wellness and suicide prevention. McPherson recently served as the Town of Gilbert, Ariz., ONE GILBERT youth mental-health task force chair.
Shelly Mowery helped create the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office Drug-Free Arizona program, a substance abuse prevention and education organization. Over the past 12 years, Mowery has developed prevention programs, media campaigns and professional development training that has been instrumental in reducing youth drug use in Arizona.
The third presenter is Elena Zavalza, Latinx Coordinator for notMYkid, which provides youth, families, schools and community partners with high-impact prevention education and early intervention programs. The non-profit offers programs and training focusing on substance use, vaping, bullying, relationships, trauma, body image, mental health and internet safety for youth, adults and the community. The organization serves over 100,000 youth and adults each year.
Community organizations, including the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Scottsdale – Mary Ellen & Robert McKee Branch, Not My Kid, Maricopa County Public Health, Fountain Hills Coalition on Drugs, Girl Scouts – Arizona Cactus-Pine, Parents of Addicted Loved Ones, Salt River Schools, Reigning Grace Ranch, Celebrate Recovery, and Maricopa County Library will be on-site to provide resources and answer questions.
In addition, the Fountain Hills Coalition is sponsoring a $500 cash prize raffle open to all attendees, who must be present to win.