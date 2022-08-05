SpeakerFest.jpg

For audiophiles, stereophiles and hi-fi enthusiasts, a unique event graces Fountain Hills later this month when the AZ Audio Video Club hosts the 2022 SpeakerFest at the Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.

SpeakerFest is meant to provide an exclusive listening experience for top-rated speakers and provide a place for audiophiles to gather and share their love for music.