For audiophiles, stereophiles and hi-fi enthusiasts, a unique event graces Fountain Hills later this month when the AZ Audio Video Club hosts the 2022 SpeakerFest at the Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27.
SpeakerFest is meant to provide an exclusive listening experience for top-rated speakers and provide a place for audiophiles to gather and share their love for music.
The event will build on the success of the first SpeakerFest in 2019. It is $10 to attend and free for AZ Audio Video Club members. This year’s focus will be on standmount speakers in the $1,200-$2,900 price category.
Two professional sound engineers will be present for setup optimization and three non-abutting, rectangular Community Center rooms will be used to listen to music. The speaker exhibition will include 16 speakers and counting, with five to six pairs of speakers per room.
Starting at 10 a.m., each speaker will play assorted tracks in 15- to 30-minute segments. A plethora of genres will be covered from jazz, rock, vocals, electronics, blues, country and classical. A schedule will be available for attendees that show when each speaker is expected to play.
As a special attraction, a TigerFox Immerse 360 portable listening pod will be available for five-minute listening trials at the event. This transformational, acoustic audio technology delivers an immersive sound quality without the pain points of modern electronic sound systems.
“The TigerFox Immerse 360 dramatically transforms the quality, immersion, and three-dimensional audio performance of even a standard pair of speakers,” a press release said of the listening pod. “This new product is said to make people willfully throw away their headphones.”
In addition, Orchard Audio founder, Leo Ayzenshtat, will be present to offer a listening experience on three unique setups including tower speakers, bookshelf speakers and a headphone listening station. Here, attendees can request one of their favorite songs and listen with the help of Ayzenshtat’s state-of-the-art sound engineering.
A pair of Elac Unifi Reference UBR62’s will be raffled off at the event and manufacturer representatives will be present to answer any questions including Phil Jackson of Parasound, Rick O'Polka of TigerFox, Jerry Willsie of Straightwire, Jeff Dano of KLH and Dennis Murphy, renowned speaker designer of Philharmonic Audio.