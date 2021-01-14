On Jan. 5, Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a proclamation from the dais declaring January as “Speak up, Stand up, Save a Life Month.”
The proclamation notes that young people in the community are facing preventable tragedies related to suicide and, in many cases, there are warning signs reflected in person or online. Often, bystanders or friends remain silent to threats or cries for help.
“The Speak up, Stand up, Save a Life movement presents an ideal opportunity to help bridge the gap between young people, our local community, government and law enforcement in a positive way,” Dickey said. “Young people can be empowered to report concerning posts or comments to school representatives or law enforcement, and adults can receive training to help spread the message it is okay to care enough to speak up, stand up, save a life.”
More than 4,500 Arizona students from 157 public, charter, private and tribal schools have learned the message and created student-led impact projects in their schools and communities that have impacted more than 400,000 youth in the state of Arizona.