town hall

A relatively non-controversial Environmental Plan for the Town of Fountain Hills sparked a rather contentious discussion before the Town Council on Feb. 21, before an amended version passed on a 4-3 vote.

The Environmental Plan is a product of the Town’s Strategic Planning Advisory Commission (SPAC) based on the priority in the adopted Strategic Plan to “continue to improve the public health, well-being and safety of our Town.” A signature strategy under that priority is to “promote the natural and built environment of Fountain Hills to improve the public health, well-being and safety of the community.” Creating the Environmental Plan is one of the tasks of that strategic priority.