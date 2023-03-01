Fountain Hills, AZ (85268)

Today

Cloudy skies with periods of rain later in the day. High 57F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 38F. SW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.