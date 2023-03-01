A relatively non-controversial Environmental Plan for the Town of Fountain Hills sparked a rather contentious discussion before the Town Council on Feb. 21, before an amended version passed on a 4-3 vote.
The Environmental Plan is a product of the Town’s Strategic Planning Advisory Commission (SPAC) based on the priority in the adopted Strategic Plan to “continue to improve the public health, well-being and safety of our Town.” A signature strategy under that priority is to “promote the natural and built environment of Fountain Hills to improve the public health, well-being and safety of the community.” Creating the Environmental Plan is one of the tasks of that strategic priority.
Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis brought to the discussion a series of amendments to the plan. She passed out a sheet describing the amendments to other council members at the meeting. Kalivianakis wanted to address language in the plan she considered “politically charged.”
One policy stated, “continue to support the expansion and development of regional and local transit service and alternative transportation modes to reduce hydrocarbon, carbon monoxide, ozone and particulate matter pollution.”
Kalivianakis asked to remove everything after “transit service.”
She also asked to remove a statement seeking the goal to “eliminate the use of gasoline-powered landscape equipment.”
In a separate statement related to encouraging “bicycle and pedestrian connectivity throughout Town,” Kalivianakis removed the words “reduce automobile” dependence to improve air quality.
“As a person who has five cars…I like my internal combustion engine,” Kalivianakis said. “I like driving my automobile.
“I think this is politically charged.”
Councilman Allen Skillicorn described this vision as a “dumb idea that would come out of California.”
“With this language, I’m not just a no, but ‘hell no,’” Skillicorn said. “I don’t want to slide into California.”
Vice Mayor Peggy McMahon said she believes Skillicorn is trying to read things into the policy that are not there.
“This says nothing about California,” she said.
In a policy proposing to “design, construct and maintain public buildings, infrastructure and grounds in a manner that is both environmentally sustainable and protects public health and safety,” Kalivianakis replaced a portion of the language with “in a manner that is the most cost effective with consideration given to being environmentally sustainable and protect public health and safety.”
She also added to language stating “encourage, (add – ‘when economically comparable’) the use of architectural design using active and passive solar heating, shade elements and energy-efficient insulating materials to reduce energy consumption.”
The plan also includes a goal to “incorporate biophilic design goals and design principles into Town practices and development within the community.” This had “join the Biophilic Cities Network” as an action item. Kalivianakis had joining the Biophilic Cities Network removed as an action item.
“I believe you are missing the entire point of an Environmental Plan,” Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski told Kalivianakis. “I’m concerned that you are calling this politically charged. This came from SPAC, which is not politically motivated.”
Town Manager Grady Miller said SPAC came in with a vision that includes lofty goals for the Town.
“This (plan) has no force of law,” Miller said. “Any action to implement any of this would come to council for a vote. A lot of this language has come from the voter-approved General Plan.”
Kalivianakis pointed out that the SPAC vote on the plan was not unanimous. There was a single dissenting vote on the seven-member panel.
Councilman Allen Skillicorn had moved to approve the plan with the amendments proposed by Kalivianakis.
“I will not support this without the changes,” he said. “This is California language, this is Arizona, we don’t want to (become) California.”
Mayor Ginny Dickey also challenged the assertion that the plan was politically charged.
“I can’t think of anything more political than your language,” Dickey said.
“This was a fabulous Environmental Plan to keep a pristine environment,” Grzybowski said. “You turned this political by calling it political.”
Grzybowski attempted to get the council to agree to return the amended version to SPAC for its review and consideration and that was rejected.
Skillicorn, Kalivianakis and Councilmembers Gerry Friedel and Hannah Toth voted to approve the plan with the amendments. Dickey, Grzybowski and Vice McMahon opposed.