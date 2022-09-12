The James Webb Space Telescope launched on Dec. 21, 2021, and is now stationed about 1 million miles from earth. It’s the world’s largest and most complex space science observatory and the successor to NASA’s iconic Hubble and Spitzer space telescopes.
Webb will utilize its infrared instruments to reveal previously hidden regions of the universe, helping solve mysteries in our solar system and look beyond to distant worlds around other stars.
The Fountain Hills Community Center is hosting a Space Talk focusing on the Webb Telescope on Thursday, Sept. 15, from 1 to 3 p.m. Dave Perry, a NASA Solar Space Ambassador, will introduce participants to the Webb Telescope and share some of the first images coming from space.
The presentation will take place at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. LaMontana Dr. The program is free for Community Center members and $5 for non-members. Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register (Course #1334).
This program is sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.