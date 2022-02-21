The Fountain Hills Community Center is hosting a program featuring the top astronomical discoveries of the past year (Course #5801).
Can a helicopter actually fly on Mars? Can a space probe actually touch the sun? What will the James Webb Space Telescope teach us about the early Universe? Join NASA/JPL Solar System Ambassador Ted Blank for the inside scoop on how all these discoveries were made and what they might mean for our understanding of the cosmos. Blank has been a NASA Solar System Ambassador volunteer for five years, past president of the New Hampshire Astronomical Society and a co-founder of the Fountain Hills Astronomy Club.
The presentation will take place on Wednesday, March 9, at 2 p.m. at the Fountain Hills Community Center, 13001 N. La Montana Dr. Pre-registration is required, and space is limited. This program is free for 2022 Community Center members or $5 for non-members. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register.