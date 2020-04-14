The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center remains open for wildlife emergencies and orphaned animals during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
The Scottsdale wildlife refuge is closed to the public and its annual fundraiser and other spring events have been canceled to protect public health in response to the virus.
Founder and Executive Director Linda Searles issued a statement about current operations, saying the hospital remains open 24/7 for orphans and wildlife emergencies.
“Our animal care staff will remain working on site, continuing to provide the highest quality wildlife care. The SWCC medical team will also be on duty for medical emergencies and to care for orphans.
“As is always the case, many of our volunteers will be here every day to help support our animal care staff. We are dedicated to our wildlife and will continue to be here for them.”
For wildlife emergencies call 480-433-5656. SWCC will continue to receive emergency wildlife drop offs at its facility, but people are urged to call first if possible.
The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center is home to approximately 350 wild animals including foxes, porcupines, coyotes, bobcats, owls, bears, hawks, raccoons and mountain lions. The non-profit wildlife refuge is located near 156th St. and Rio Verde Drive in Scottsdale.