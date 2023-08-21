The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills (SCFH) will open its fall 2023 schedule of events with stargazing activities. People can enjoy the night sky with the Milky Way and Summer Triangle on Friday, Sept. 8. Meet at the Adero Canyon Trailhead, 14800 Eagle Ridge Dr., at 8:30 p.m. for this astronomy presentation from Vicky Derksen and Janice Holden.
It is noted that 80% of the people on earth can no longer see the Milky Way from where they live. If conditions are right, a portion may be visible from the McDowell Mountain Preserve on this night. The Summer Triangle is a grouping of three bright stars that can be used to locate the Milky Way in the sky.
Preregistration is required (Course #2150). Children eight and older are welcome. No pets.
Derksen is host of the Night Sky Tourist podcast, president of the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association and a board member for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center.
Exploring the heavens continues with an event on Saturday, Oct. 21, with a First Quarter Moon Stargazing Hike from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Adero Canyon Trailhead. Derksen and Holden are again the hosts.
The first quarter allows good viewing of the moon, but the reduced moonlight may allow for observing planets and constellations in the night sky. Preregister for Course #2151.
Additional details on other events and a link to registration is at scfh.org/events.