The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills (SCFH) has announced a schedule of 18 organized events and activities through the end of 2023. The winter activities for 2024 will be announced at a later date.
People can enjoy the night sky with the Milky Way and Summer Triangle on Friday, Sept. 8. Meet at the Adero Canyon Trailhead, 14800 Eagle Ridge Drive, at 8:30 p.m. for this astronomy presentation from Vicky Derksen and Janice Holden.
It is noted that 80% of the people on earth can no longer see the Milky Way from where they live. If conditions are right, a portion may be visible from the McDowell Mountain Preserve on this night. The Summer Triangle is a grouping of three bright stars that can be used to locate the Milky Way in the sky.
Preregistration is required (Course #2150). Children eight and older are welcome. No pets.
Derksen is host of the Night Sky Tourist podcast, president of the Fountain Hills Dark Sky Association and a board member for the International Dark Sky Discovery Center.
Exploring the heavens continues with an event on Saturday, Oct. 21, with a First Quarter Moon Stargazing Hike from 7 to 8:30 p.m. at the Adero Canyon Trailhead. Derksen and Holden are again the hosts.
The first quarter allows good viewing of the moon, but the reduced moonlight may allow for observing planets and constellations in the night sky. Preregister for Course #2151.
As the weather cools down and more people are looking to hit the trails, learn how to pack the right stuff in a bag for desert safety. This program is on Wednesday, Oct. 25, at Adero Canyon Trailhead from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Yvonne Massman, Lori Stauffer and Holden are the presenters. This is course #2152.
The annual November Challenge kickoff is on Wednesday, Nov. 1, at Fountain Park Red Yucca Ramada at 8 a.m.
There is additional stargazing and a variety of hiking events on the schedule, birdwatching, interpretative hikes as well as the popular Walk off the Turkey event on Wednesday, Nov. 29. The schedule also includes regional hikes including Apache Tears, Mining and Rock Art as well as the Peralta Trail to Fremont Saddle. They have also organized a holiday art walk on Wednesday, Dec. 13.
Additional details on other events and a link to registration is at scfh.org/events.