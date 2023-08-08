Sonoran hike

Hikers hit the trails for one of Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills’ organized events. (Submitted photo/SCFH)

The Sonoran Conservancy of Fountain Hills (SCFH) has announced a schedule of 18 organized events and activities through the end of 2023. The winter activities for 2024 will be announced at a later date.

People can enjoy the night sky with the Milky Way and Summer Triangle on Friday, Sept. 8. Meet at the Adero Canyon Trailhead, 14800 Eagle Ridge Drive, at 8:30 p.m. for this astronomy presentation from Vicky Derksen and Janice Holden.