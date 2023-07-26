Heat

Scottsdale resident Richard Kay cools down during a break at the Adero Canyon Trailhead while on an early-morning bike ride. (Independent Newsmedia/Bob Burns

Weather officials say July was the hottest month in recorded history and that is actually pretty easy to believe. With consistent breezes and a little more elevation than Phoenix, Fountain Hills has not been subjected to a full month of relentless temperatures exceeding 110 degrees, but when it reaches a certain point, who is going to notice? The thermometer generally ranged between 105 and 110 degrees at Fountain Park, peaking at 113 degrees on two occasions, and there were another two days that reached 109. Overnight lows ranged in the mid to upper 80s with just one day at 90.

According to Fountain Hills Fire Chief Dave Ott, there were no emergency responses related to heat during July. That includes welfare checks and AC breakdowns. He imagines that most people staying in the community during the summer months are pretty well adapted to the heat and know how to adjust.