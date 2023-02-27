The Fountain Hills Community Center is sponsoring a fun-filled evening for all ages to “rock around the clock” at a Sock Hop Dance Friday, March 3, from 6 to 9 p.m.
Pull out a poodle skirt and rock a pompadour. Have a blast with friends old and new while dancing the night away.
The ever popular Come Back Buddy Band will be playing all the dance favorites. Prizes will be awarded for the best ‘50s outfit and Twist contests. Light refreshments will be served including root beer floats.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register. Admission fee is $5 per adult. Teens and youths are free but must be accompanied by an adult.