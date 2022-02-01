The Community Center is taking it back to the 50s. Pull out the poodle skirts and rock the pompadour. Have a blast with friends old and new dancing the night away. Join Community Center staff for a fun-filled evening for all ages at a Sock Hop Dance on Friday, Feb. 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. The ever popular Come Back Buddy Band will play all the dance favorites. Prizes will be awarded for best 50s outfits and the ever-popular hula hoop contest. Light refreshments will be served including root beer floats.
Pre-registration is required and space is limited. Call the Community Center at 480-816-5200 to register. Admission fee is $5 per adult. Teens and youths are free but must be accompanied by an adult.
This event is sponsored by the Town of Fountain Hills Community Center.