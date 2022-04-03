Long-awaited proposed regulations to address sober living/community residences in Fountain Hills will be on the Town Council agenda when it meets on Tuesday, April 5.
The proposal will define community residence to encompass group living arrangements such as sober living and assisted living in residential neighborhoods. The ordinance will address regulation for spacing of facilities, number of residents, administrative compliance and state oversight.
Staff has been working on the ordinance for most of a year after citizens raised concerns that detox or sober living homes seemed to be opening without accountability. At least one such facility was closed in the past year for noncompliance, according to Town staff.
The council also has several contract adjustments to consider. Those include M.R. Tanner Development and Construction for street paving as well as parking lot paving at Four Peaks Park. There is an IGA with the State of Arizona for design and construction of sidewalk gaps along Saguaro and Palisades boulevards. The council will consider an amendment to a cooperative purchase agreement with Brown & Associates for third-party inspection services. And a professional services agreement with Systems 4 for janitorial services at town facilities.
The Town Council meets on Tuesday, April 5, at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public.