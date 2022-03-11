The long discussion the Town is having regarding new and updated regulations that apply to sober living homes in Fountain Hills is entering the home stretch with the Planning and Zoning Commission meeting on Monday, March 14.
At that session the commission is to hold a hearing and take up discussion for a recommendation on new rules proposed by staff. As of press time the specifics on what staff is presenting were not available. However, the discussion to date has presented numerous options.
As of the commission’s meeting on Feb. 14, Development Services Director John Wesley suggested defining long-term and short-term residency separately to refine the distinction between sober living requirements as well as elder care facilities. He proposed using “family community residence” for those facilities where no limit on the term of residency, and “transitional community residence” where stays are expected to be shorter.
Staff is also recommending licensing of facilities through the Arizona Department of Health Services, the Arizona Recovery Housing Association or “Permanent” Oxford House Charter.
There is a need to gather significant information in the application process to understand the type of use as well as make applicants aware of community expectations, according to Wesley. He made proposals along those lines.
Staff is also recommending inclusion of a process for waiver of reasonable accommodation. Such waivers would be heard by the Board of Adjustment.
Proposals related to the maximum number of occupants for group homes have been fairly restrictive to no more than six residents including staff. This number in similar municipal ordinances is often up to eight or 10, or more if the operator makes a case for “reasonable accommodation.”
This has been a controversial issue in town, with a number of residents claiming there are numerous “sober living” homes in Fountain Hills – far more than the four Town officials say are registered. Concerns regarding safety in neighborhoods and quality of life have been presented. Staff has reviewed and discussed with the commission the plethora of legal obstacles that are inherent in regulating such facilities.
The Planning and Zoning Commission meets on Monday, March 14, at 6 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. The session is open to the public and there will be a hearing associated with the issue.
The council is scheduled to consider the ordinance amendments at its regular session on Tuesday, April 5.