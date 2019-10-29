The town and a few partners will host a small business workshop from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, at the local East Valley Institute of Technology (EVIT) campus, 14605 N. Del Cambre Ave.
An overview will focus on resources provided by the town, Chamber of Commerce and library. A representative of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) will discuss financing.
A Maricopa Small Business Development Center representative will explain creating a business plan.
Debbie Clason of Clason Communications will cover marketing and social media channels.
The session will be capped off with an open house between 4 and 5 p.m.
EVIT and Arizona Business Advisors officials will provide tours and discuss opportunities for incubator, co-working and office space at the facility.