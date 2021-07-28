The Town of Fountain Hills Public Works/Streets Department has contracted with Southwest Slurry Seal, Inc. to perform slurry seal road maintenance continuing through the end of August.
Road crews will work Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. until 5 p.m. on selected streets. Homes that are impacted by this project will have a door hanger placed on their front door 48-hours before work commences. The complete map of the impacted streets and the dates of the work project are located on the Town’s website at fh.az.gov/761/Slurry-Seal-Road-Project.
A slurry seal is a mixture of asphalt emulsion, sand, cement, and water. When the slurry is first applied, it is recommended that cars avoid driving on the portion sealed for three hours to allow for proper curing. One-half of the street will be closed to traffic for the application of the slurry seal.
In addition to notices placed at a resident’s home, signs will be placed on the street before starting the project the day before. All cars must be off the road receiving the treatment by 7 a.m. the day of the sealing. Vehicles not removed will be towed at the owner’s expense.