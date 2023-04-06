cone

The Town of Fountain Hills has hired Cactus Asphalt for a pavement improvement project on El Lago Boulevard between Fountain Hills and Palisades boulevards.

Work is to begin Monday, April 10 and continue through Friday, April 21. There will be no work on the weekend. Contractors will be working between the hours of 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. on weekdays. One lane of access will be provided at all times. Residents are asked not to park on the street during this slurry seal project.