On Wednesday, May 13, Mayor Ginny Dickey issued a sixth Emergency Proclamation in response to Governor Doug Ducey’s Executive Order related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The governor’s latest order allowed the Stay at Home order to expire effective May 15.
The updated order also authorized the reopening of swimming pools, gyms, and spas effective Wednesday, May 13.
The new Executive Order from the Governor reconfirms that cities and towns are to enact the directives uniformly as one with the State of Arizona, at this time.
On Monday, May 13, Governor Ducey issued an Executive Order authorizing the following facilities to reopen. The reopening of these facilities is contingent upon strict adherence to social distancing and recommended hygiene and sanitary conditions from the Arizona Department of Health Services.
“While these facilities [named above] are now allowed to reopen, we want to remind our residents that social gatherings of ten or more people are still prohibited under the Governor’s Executive Orders and the Town’s Emergency Proclamation,” Dickey said. “Please continue to take precautions when going out, showing care and consideration towards one another, our first responders, front-line and health care workers.”
With the Stay at Home Executive Order expiring on May 15, the Town of Fountain Hills plans to reopen Town Hall and the Community Center to the general public on Monday, May 18. The town has taken extra precautions to protect the public and employees from the COVID-19 virus.
“The town is in the process of installing glass partitions at all of our public counter areas and special markers on the floors to ensure safe social distancing between customers and employees is maintained,” Town Manager Grady Miller said.