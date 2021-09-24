The Town of Fountain Hills welcomes a new recreation program coordinator in, Skylar Thomas. She began work earlier this month.
Thomas, originally from Norfolk, Va., decided to leave the East Coast and the beach behind last September and came west to the desert.
She joins the Town of Fountain Hills with experience working in parks and recreation with the City of Avondale, Ariz., and the City of Virginia Beach, Va.
Thomas also worked with college athletics at Old Dominion University overseeing marketing and promotions.
In Fountain Hills she will be working with Recreation Manager Linda Ayres and fellow program coordinator Kade Nelson in putting together and staging numerous recreation programs and special event for the Town of Fountain Hills.