Allen Skillicorn, a marketing and advertising professional, is officially announcing his candidacy for Fountain Hills Town Council. Skillicorn has filed intent to run with the town clerk and is circulating petitions to get on the ballot.
“President Ronald Reagan once referred to America as ‘a shining city on a hill.’ Well, that also perfectly describes Fountain Hills,” Skillicorn said. “I want to preserve our small-town charm and distinctive character. I live here with my wife, Heather, and our eleven-year-old Doberman, McFly, on Trojan Court. We are both active at First Baptist Church of Fountain Hills. We love the views, the outdoor activities, and we see the potential for a vibrant downtown.
“This announcement does not come first and surely won’t be the last, but we hope it will be the announcement worth remembering.”
Skillicorn will formally kick off his campaign at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 19, at his home at 16936 E. Trojan Court, with Kari Lake, candidate for Arizona Governor. For more information, go to facebook.com/Taxpayers4Skillicorn.