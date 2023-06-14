There will be no reconsideration or additional review with regard to the ethics complaint against Town Councilman Allen Skillicorn.
A Fountain Hills resident, Dianne Price, filed the complaint against Skillicorn April 20, and it was forwarded to an outside attorney for review and consideration of a violation. The reviewing attorney reported back to the Town May 24 stating there was no basis for the claim of an ethics violation.
An attorney representing Price then asked for reconsideration of the review or, in lieu of that, filing of a second complaint related to the same incident.
The Town forwarded that request to the ethics attorney who rejected further review of the incident.
In March Skillicorn filed a police report against Price accusing her of threatening him in a letter to the editor in The Times. About a month later, on April 16, Skillicorn issued a press release naming Price and repeating claims that threats were made. That press release was then published online.
That was a basis for the ethics complaint by Price, who said the press release “clearly intended to create notoriety for Skillicorn at the expense of two Fountain Hills constituents” and “the allegations made in the article are false and defamatory.”
In the recent request for reconsideration of the ethics complaint, a claim was made that Skillicorn sent out his press release while aware of the fact that the Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office had found “no probable cause to support the allegations of any threats.”
However, MCSO District 7 commander, Capt. Larry Kratzer, has issued an apology to Skillicorn due to some confusion in communicating with him on his threat report. That report was filed on March 10 and the case was cleared on March 12. But according to Kratzer, Skillicorn was apparently never told deputies determined the letter was not considered a threat until late May.