Want to experience ice skating here in the desert?
The Chamber of Commerce will provide a chance to skate during this year’s “Stroll in the Glow” on Saturday, Dec. 7.
The Chamber of Commerce and town are calling the activity “Chill in the Hills.”
Guests will be able to rent skates and skim across the 1,800-square-foot “ice” rink for 30-minute intervals, said Paige Lorentzen, Chamber events and marketing coordinator. No skating experience will be necessary.
Skating will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. for the one evening at the intersection of Verde River and the Avenue of the Fountains.
Registration will begin at 3:30 p.m. on a first-come, first-served basis. Skates will be provided. No personally-owned skates will be allowed. The rink can accommodate about 30 skaters at a time.
The company providing the synthetic polymer rink indicated that novice skaters may not notice a difference between skating on the surface and real ice.
Experienced figure skaters may need to adjust, but will generally acclimate within minutes. Because the glide is a result of the friction created from the heat of the blade, skates may need to push a little harder to generate and maintain a glide.
Other activities
The “Stroll in the Glow” includes the lighting display along the Avenue, live Nativity scene, holiday music, Santa’s arrival by firetruck and a booth where youngsters can write letters to Santa.
RE/MAX Sun Properties will provide free horse-drawn hay wagon rides on the Avenue from 5 to 7 p.m.
Businesses will stay open later to offer treats and beverages.