The Town of Fountain Hills Parks and Recreation Department is presenting the Skateboard Classic competition at Desert Vista Park skate park on Saturday, Feb. 5, from 12 to 2:30 p.m.
There will be two divisions participating – ages 17 and younger and 18+. Skaters will be given a 90-second run. Registration is required with a $15 entry fee. Register online at fountainhillsaz.gov/recreation.
Brilliant Victory Skateboards, Uncle Skate and Phoenix Skateboards will be on site. Also, a DJ and food truck will be present.
There are prizes for each division – 1st is a $250 Brilliant Victory Skateboard and swag; 2nd is a $100 Brilliant Victory Skateboard and swag; 3rd is a $50 Brilliant Victory Skateboard and swag.
Musco Lighting is presenting sponsor and Brilliant Victory is a sponsor.