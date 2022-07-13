Last month, Fountain Hills Community Services Department Parks Superintendent Kevin Snipes held a skate park design workshop for the public to attend. The purpose of the workshop was to learn about the upcoming project and allow members of the community to contribute ideas to the redesign.
The Town has commissioned American Ramp Company based out of Joplin, Mo., to complete the redesign. Their West Coast Region Action Sports Development Specialist, Blake Robinson, was present at the workshop to answer questions and provide insight and expertise on the project.
“The original skate park was built in 2007 and initially planned to be a two-phase project that included lights and an expanded footprint,” Snipes said, who has been looking forward to this project since he took over as Park Superintendent seven years ago.
“Unfortunately, the second phase never had enough funding for execution and now the original area has reached the end of its useful life. There are several areas of chipped and cracking concrete as well as coping issues creating safety concerns that are significant maintenance issues in the current skate park.”
The redesigned skate park will include a pump track that will extend to the west of the existing facility by an additional 10,000 square ft. and while the foundation of the park will remain unchanged, concrete work will be done to renovate components of the skate park structures. With the additional space, the facility may also be re-fenced to encompass the newly designed space.
The Town has a budget of $675,000 allocated for the project, which is expected to be completed by July 1 of next year.
Held in the Yavapai room of the Community Center, the workshop included two whiteboards that were passed around the room where those in attendance could draw out their ideas. Some concerns brought forth by the audience included spacing issues, the excessive height of current skate ramps, shade and flow. Implementing a street plaza orientation where skaters have space to be creative was a common theme, and more space to observe was also an idea raised during the redesign workshop.
After compiling the ideas presented in the redesign workshop, American Ramp Company plans to have an initial design concept within the next month. At that point, a survey will be sent out to the community for feedback on a second design iteration.
In anticipation of rebuilding the facility and adding new amenities, the Town partnered with Musco Lighting last year to provide ample light to the skate park for nighttime use, which allowed for extended operating hours from sunset to 10 p.m. nightly for the first time since opening in 2007.
Musco Lighting also provided prize money for the Skateboard Classic competition held in February of this year, which was the first of many contests Snipes is hoping to take place at the skate park, especially with the new design taking shape.
“This project has gained overwhelming support from the local biking and skating communities,” Snipes added. “We look forward to working with them to come up with a design that meets the needs of all involved in the use of the facility.”
For questions or more information, contact Kevin Snipes at ksnipes@fh.az.gov.