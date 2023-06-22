skate 6.JPG

The Town of Fountain Hills is inviting the public to the grand opening of Desert Vista Skate Park on Saturday, June 24, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. This event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the park and an “action-packed” evening of entertainment and activities, according to a press release.

The event will kick off with a DJ spinning some tunes to set the mood. Next up, skate and bike demos will showcase the talents of local riders.