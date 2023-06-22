The Town of Fountain Hills is inviting the public to the grand opening of Desert Vista Skate Park on Saturday, June 24, from 6:30 to 9 p.m. This event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony to officially open the park and an “action-packed” evening of entertainment and activities, according to a press release.
The event will kick off with a DJ spinning some tunes to set the mood. Next up, skate and bike demos will showcase the talents of local riders.
“These demos will be sure to get your adrenaline pumping and show off the new, impressive features of the new skate park,” the announcement continues.
In addition, there will be skate and bike vendors, giveaways and raffles, and food trucks. Organizers said visitors should make sure to come hungry and ready to shop.
Parks and Recreation will also host an open jam session for anyone who wants to show off their own skills on the park's features. They said this is an opportunity to meet other riders, make new friends and show off your moves.
This event is open to the public and is geared toward all ages and skill levels.