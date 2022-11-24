skate park.png

The skaters’ facility at Desert Vista Park is about to get $732,000 in improvements as The Town Council approved renovations to the skate park during its Nov. 15 regular session.

The skaters’ facility, which opened in 2007, was originally planned for a second phase that has never been built. With the 15-year age of the existing structure its condition has become a concern and repairs are needed. Staff has concerns about future safety issues.