The Fountain Hills skate park, located within Desert Vista Park, is closed for extensive renovation. Work on the park started Feb. 9 with the anticipated completion of June 30, 2023, with a budget of $731,640.

The skate park was installed in 2007 and has seen extensive use and intense summers, and the overall condition has continued to decline. In November of 2021, through a cooperative partnership with MUSCO lighting, LED lights were added to the skate park allowing evening access for the first time. As a result of evening access, use has increased by 300 percent.