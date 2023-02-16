The Fountain Hills skate park, located within Desert Vista Park, is closed for extensive renovation. Work on the park started Feb. 9 with the anticipated completion of June 30, 2023, with a budget of $731,640.
The skate park was installed in 2007 and has seen extensive use and intense summers, and the overall condition has continued to decline. In November of 2021, through a cooperative partnership with MUSCO lighting, LED lights were added to the skate park allowing evening access for the first time. As a result of evening access, use has increased by 300 percent.
As part of the annual Town Council retreat in 2022, a capital improvement project was proposed to rehabilitate and expand the skate park. After receiving Town Council approval, Community Services staff began engaging stakeholders about the skate park redesign.
Many comments requested improved features, a more logical and useful layout, and additional features to allow beginner, intermediate and advanced users a whole experience. The addition of a pump track, a skate “bowl,” and improved ramps are all features local users requested.
American Ramp Company is the contractor for this project.