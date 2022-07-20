The candidates for the Fountain Hills Unified School District Governing Board election are set.
Pursuant to ARS 16-311(B), candidates were required to file statements of interests and petitions by Monday, July 11, for consideration in this year’s election.
There are six candidates for the FHUSD Governing Board this year. Incumbent Judith Rutkowski will be challenged by Lillian Acker, Jennifer Amstutz, Tara Lamar, Madicyn Reid and Libby Settle. They will compete for three open seats.
Current Board members Dr. Wendy Barnard and Nadya Jenkins are not seeking reelection. The Board election is on the same schedule as the general election, so Election Day will be Tuesday, Nov. 8, and early voting begins Wednesday, Oct. 12.
The Times will run a story introducing all of the candidates in the coming weeks, and will also ask candidates to participate in a Q&A series in the weeks leading up to Election Day.