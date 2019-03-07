A fun evening is planned for all who like good food, entertainment and raffles on March 9. Fountain Hills Sister Cities is organizing the event to share information about the partnerships the community shares with Ataco, El Salvador; Dierdorf, Germany; Kasterlee, Belgium and Zamosc, Poland.
Participants will enjoy a culinary journey to each of these cities with their foods and drinks including the famous Pierogies and stuffed cabbage from Poland; schnitzel, sauerkraut and potato salad from Germany, a special rice pudding and coffee from El Salvador and of course chocolates from Belgium. Tasty Beers from each of these countries will be served, as well as a choice of wines. Dinner music will be provided by local pianist Marina Riggins, and lucky winners will enjoy raffle prizes representing gifts from each of these countries.
Fountain Hills Sister Cities is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization that is focused on exploring international cultures and promoting student education and partnerships with each of these cities. Students and adults have visited and made lifetime friends with overseas partners over time. Proceeds from this event will support student exchanges as well as educational and humanitarian support where needed.
Everyone interested in getting to know more about the organization and its people is welcome to join this fun social event. Tickets are on sale at $35 per person, or students for $15. Contact Carol Carroll for more information at carolJcarroll@icloud.com or 913-302-4554.
This event will be hosted out of the Kiwanis building, 16957 Kiwanis Dr. in Fountain Hills. Doors open at 5:30 p.m.
More information about Sister Cities can be found at fountainhillssistercities.org.