At a time when numerous conflicts exist between nations, 77 representatives from 12 Arizona Sister Cities gathered Saturday, April 30, to foster friendly relationships with 51 global communities.
Fountain Hills Sister Cities organization hosted the 33rd Arizona State Sister Cities Conference in the Community Center. It was announced that Flagstaff and Sedona have become the newest Sister Cities in the state.
Since its inception in 1956, Sister Cities International has worked to promote relationships based on cultural, educational, information and trade exchanges. Fountain Hills also has ties to Dierdorf, Germany; Kasterlee, Belgium; Zamosc, Poland; and Ataco, El Salvador.
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine put a focus on providing humanitarian and financial assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Zamosc, Poland, a Sister City of Fountain Hills one hour from the Ukraine border. The state board of directors pledged $3,000 to the Ukraine fund.
Several speakers talked about the Ukraine refugee priority. Diana Babii, 22, who traveled from her native Ukraine last November to visit her previous host family in Florence, spoke about the urgency to provide humanitarian and financial aid. She will soon leave Arizona to deliver her message to the Canadian Parliament.
During her remarks, Fountain Hills Mayor Ginny Dickey talked about a childhood filled with the sights and sounds of varying cultures, which built an education about the world she considers invaluable.
“The point is that being exposed to a variety of rich experiences was a gift
to be embraced and valued, and Sister Cities offers the same kind of opportunity for those willing to listen and grow,” she said.
Arizona State University student Michal Suchanek explained that his involvement, beginning at the age of 15, in Sister Cities activities has molded his life and determined his career path. After student exchange visits to Zamosc and Dierdorf, he is pursuing a diplomatic career.
A member of the Project C.U.R.E. board of directors, Marcus Newton, said his organization is sending medical supplies and meals nearly daily to Ukraine. It is the world’s largest distributor of donated medical equipment and supplies to resource-limited communities around the world, touching the lives of patients, families and children in more than 135 countries.
Desert Mountain High School teacher Laura Winston called for donated school supplies for Poland and Ukraine.
A silent auction of gift baskets raised $1,290 for Ukraine relief and $50 for the high school backpack project. In addition, two-day PayPal donations raised $600, said Fountain Hills Sister Cities President Christine Colley. To contribute, visit FountainHillsSisterCities.org. There is a link to donate on the home page.
Fountain Hills Sister Cities also sent $5,000 to Ataco, where the COVID pandemic caused hardship for the population in the coffee-producing country.
Dr. Victor Boluarte Medina, mayor of Cusco, Peru, a Sister City of Tempe for 10 years, talked about the financial recovery underway in his hometown after COVID wiped out tourism. Cusco is the gateway city to Machu Pichu, a 15th century Inca world heritage site. Speaking through an interpreter, Tony Banegas, Consul emeritus of Honduras, said three-quarters of the city’s population depends annually on tourism. Two million tourists visited in 2019.
“The economy is coming back,” said Medina. The city is building a new international airport and concentrating on urban development. Sister Cities can promote cultural exchanges, he said.
Help Ukraine
Sister Cities invites supporters to a social gathering from 5:30 to
7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 26, at Mountain View Kitchen, 16605 E. Palisades Blvd., Ste. 162. A free will offering of $35 will benefit the Zamosc project.
The menu will include pierogies, beer cheese dip, meatballs with sauerkraut dip, mini-cabbage rolls, filo bratwurst, fresh fruit and apple strudel. Beer, wine and soft drinks will be available.