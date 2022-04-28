The 25th U. S. Secretary of the Air Force Barbara Barrett, previously announced keynote speaker for the Arizona State Sister Cities conference on Saturday, will not attend the event because of a scheduling conflict.
Past Fountain Hills Sister Cities president Carol Carroll said Thursday that the new speaker will be Dr. Victor Boluarte Medina, Mayor of Cusco, Peru, a Sister City of Tempe, Ariz. He will speak at 9:25 am. in the Community Center.
Other speakers will be Tempe Mayor Cory Woods and Project C.U.R.E. Board Member Marcus Newton regarding their mission in Ukraine and other countries in need of medical equipment, supplies, and many other emergency equipment.