Fountain Hills Sister Cities hosted an Oktoberfest volunteer appreciation dinner at Mountainview Kitchen on Oct. 10, 2022, to say thank you to the adult and student volunteers who worked the Sister Cities strudel and bierstein booths at Oktoberfest.
During the appreciation event attendees heard about recent updates in Ukraine and the $43,000 collected so far from local supporters that was donated to Fountain Hills’ Sister City Zamosc, Poland, to help assist the thousands of Ukrainian refugees who have fled to their city. As the war in Ukraine continues, Sister Cities will continue to support friends in Zamosc taking care of the refugees.