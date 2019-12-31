Following recent rain storms, a sinkhole was discovered on December 30, 2019 on Northbound Panorama Drive between Diamante Drive and Vista Del Lago in Fountain Hills. This is the second occurrence of a sinkhole in the area.
No injuries or incidents have been reported, and Town staff has implemented emergency procedures for securing the area. Barricades, signage, and a pedestrian walkway have been put in place and the open void has been covered. Currently, Panorama is open to traffic.
The root cause of the damage as well as the costs for the necessary repairs are currently being investigated.
The initial incident occurred after a major rain event on November 25, 2019, with a sinkhole being discovered on Northbound Panorama Drive just South of Saguaro Blvd. Town staff performed excavation to find the source of the failure. The Town then enlisted a contractor to repair the 20 foot section of 48” galvanized drain pipe that collapsed due to age and deterioration of the existing metal.
Residents are asked to avoid walking in that area while further investigation and repairs are being completed.