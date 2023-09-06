While Arizona State Statute permits placement of political signs within the right-of-way during election cycles, the Town of Fountain Hills officials have determined that this pre-emption of regulations applies only to primary and general elections and not the school bond election scheduled for this November.
Town Development Services Director John Wesley has posted a notice on the Town website to this effect.
“There are no primary or general elections in 2023, therefore, the state pre-emptions provided in the state statutes do not apply for this upcoming school bond election,” the statement says. The information continues by referring people to the Town’s general regulations for temporary signs.
The primary provisions of the code that apply in this instance state, “Prohibited locations: In public right-of-way, except where specifically allowed; on public property; in a manner that interferes with ADA access; creates a sight visibility issue; attached to trees, shrubs, etc.” There is a more complete listing of prohibited temporary sign locations in the ordinance Section 6.07 B. 2.
Town code enforcement personnel have been removing signs that are in violation in recent days. The owners can pick them up from the Town.