Signs

Political signs like these on Shea Boulevard outside the Town limits are not permitted in the Town of Fountain Hills right-of-way for the upcoming school bond election. (Independent Newsmedia/Bob Burns)

While Arizona State Statute permits placement of political signs within the right-of-way during election cycles, the Town of Fountain Hills officials have determined that this pre-emption of regulations applies only to primary and general elections and not the school bond election scheduled for this November.

Town Development Services Director John Wesley has posted a notice on the Town website to this effect.