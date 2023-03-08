signs

Proposed changes to the Town of Fountain Hills sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance will be back in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission next week on Monday, March 13.

In January the council repealed sign ordinance changes approved last year, however, that repeal was rescinded with suggested changes sent back to staff. At the council retreat session on Feb. 28, Development Services Director John Wesley made a presentation and received input from the council on further changes before P&Z makes another review.