Proposed changes to the Town of Fountain Hills sign regulations in the Zoning Ordinance will be back in front of the Planning and Zoning Commission next week on Monday, March 13.
In January the council repealed sign ordinance changes approved last year, however, that repeal was rescinded with suggested changes sent back to staff. At the council retreat session on Feb. 28, Development Services Director John Wesley made a presentation and received input from the council on further changes before P&Z makes another review.
A significant point of the discussion was a prohibition of temporary signs along Shea Boulevard.
“This seems discriminatory toward businesses on Shea Boulevard,” Councilwoman Brenda Kalivianakis said. She noted that businesses should be permitted to promote where they can be visible.
Councilwoman Sharron Grzybowski agreed that a business should be allowed to promote themselves, but she had concerns whether the Town would be able to control the signs.
“We can’t regulate content (of the signs),” Grzybowski said. “I think that opens it up to a trashy component with signs.”
Grzybowski said she believes the Town can help provide for more visible permanent signs.
Councilman Gerry Friedel noted there are numerous businesses off Shea Boulevard along Technology and Laser drives that would want the visibility on Shea.
It was suggested that the Town continue work on regulations that allow for off-site monument signs. The ordinance does have monument sign regulations, but there is belief changes could make them a more attractive option for businesses with out-of-the-way locations.
While it was noted that the Town has prohibited signs on Shea Boulevard for some time, Councilman Allen Skillicorn had concerns.
“We have tens of thousands of square footage of vacant commercial space (in the Shea corridor),” Skillicorn said. “Clearly the current prohibition does not work.”
“What was said about (no) control of content is true,” Mayor Ginny Dickey said. “We have an obligation to residents as well as businesses. The reason people want to live here is clean (uncluttered) appearance.
“There are many cities that don’t allow signs in the rights-of-way at all.”
“I don’t want to see a proliferation of temporary signs on Shea either,” Kalivianakis said. “Can we limit to brick and mortar business locations with material standards?”
“We can limit locations,” Town Manager Grady Miller said. “We can consider ways to manage and limit to brick and mortar.”
Requirements related to temporary or A-frame and T-frame signs in the right-of-way in the downtown were discussed.
“Safety is an issue with me, and I have concerns about clearance standards around the signs,” Dickey said. (The proposed) three feet does not seem to be enough.”
Wesley noted that the three-foot measure comes from ADA requirements.
Skillicorn said he has heard of no issues with the clearance or complaints of sidewalks being blocked. Grzybowski said from personal experience she can attest that three feet is the absolute minimum required to move a wheelchair and she suggested four feet.
Council discussed standards that would allow for two A-frame signs for a business, such as one per entry. It would limit total square footage for multiple signs (eight square feet was discussed) and considered options for placement of one sign at a distance from the entry to allow greater visibility. Skillicorn suggested up to 1,000 feet in industrial zoning and 60 to 90 feet in commercial areas.
A discussion related to banner signs centered on the duration they should be permitted. The proposal is to allow for up to 90 days over a calendar year, with a potential for 180 days to a full year for new businesses.
There was some concern about deterioration and appearance of signs in place for extended periods.
Councilwoman Hannah Toth said she does not believe that needs to be regulated and that businesses can judge for themselves if the banner is getting worn and replace it.
“Why do we care about a time limit,” Toth said. “I believe a business will not want a ragged sign.”
Wesley suggested churches or other businesses in residential zoning districts be allowed to ask for seasonal waivers up to three months.
It was also noted that some businesses like bars and restaurants may want extended periods to last an entire sports season.
There was something of a consensus that the Town should prohibit any further electronic signs. Existing signs would be grandfathered.
Overall the objective should be for the Town to balance what the citizens want with what businesses want or need, Skillicorn said.
Wesley said he anticipated Planning and Zoning to take two meetings to review the changes, which means it would not be back to council until May 16. The P&Z meeting on Monday, March 13, begins at 6:30 p.m. in council chambers at Town Hall. It is open to the public.